Alice E. Glasgow died peacefully on June 16, 2021. She donated her body to the UW medical school program. Gorgeous Queen Alice was a lifelong learner, reader, and lover of music in all forms. She was sharp and funny until the end. Mom made many friends and was always interested in people's lives, stories and cultures. She taught music and then fourth grade in the Edmonds School District for many years. She introduced African drumming and music as well as music from many other countries to her classrooms in the 1960s, long before many music teachers were doing this.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO