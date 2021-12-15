Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures

The Jackson County Courthouse has announced planned closures later this month.

The 12 th District Court will be closed on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for in-service training. It will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and Jan. 3 in observance of the holidays and from Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 for case inventory.

If you need case information you can find it online here .

The 4 th Circuit Court will be closed Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. for in-service training. It will be closed Dec. 23, 25 and Jan. 3 in observance of the holidays. No public services will be available from Dec. 27 through Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon for case inventory.

If you need case information visit here .

Courthouse officials say emergency matters related to the County Clerk and the 4 th Circuit Court that cannot be handled online will be addressed by calling (517) 539-2191 where you can leave a message for a return call.

All circuit course cases scheduled for Dec. 27 through Dec. 29 will continue as scheduled.

