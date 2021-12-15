ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For George Floyd's Murder

By Cherranda Smith
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U11BM_0dNl7wdU00
Photo: Getty Images

On Wednesday (December 15), Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with the murder of George Floyd .

The former Minneapolis police officer appeared in the Hennepin County Courthouse in-person to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Chauvin was charged with violating Floyd's civil rights after he knelt on the 46-year-old's neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest last May. With a guilty plea, Chauvin will avoid a federal trial over the charges, but will likely extend the amount of time he spends behind bars for the killing.

In April, a jury convicted Chauvin on state murder and manslaughter charges. He was later sentenced to 22 and half years in prison. Since then, Chauvin has reportedly been held in solitary confinement at a state correctional facility and could possibly be moved to a federal facility.

According to the Associated Press , Chauvin's sentence will be determined by a judge at a later date and could add on six more years if he gets credit for good behavior.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WISH-TV

Girl charged as adult sentenced to 50 years for 2 murders in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette woman who turned 18 in June was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being charged as an adult with three counts of murder, according to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office. Jaelynn Billups also was found guilty of five other criminal charges after...
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mental Health#Solitary Confinement#The Associated Press
foxillinois.com

Woman gets life in prison for murders of 3 in Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of three people in Bethalto, Illinois. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced that Brittany McMillan, 30, entered the pleas in the deaths of Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30, and 32-year-old John McMillian.
KELOLAND TV

Father accused in baby’s death could face the death penalty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury has determined that a Sioux Falls man can be charged with first degree murder in the death of his infant son. On Nov. 30, police arrested Dylan Castimore on second degree murder and manslaughter charges. Since then, a grand jury has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO

Man in ID jail charged with murdering inmate

REXBURG, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A grand jury indicted a Madison County Jail inmate for murder after he allegedly beat another inmate to death. Robert David Pompa, 26, faces the first-degree murder charge for allegedly beating 62-year-old Eddie Blanie Stacey with his fist on Oct. 8 at the Madison County Jail, according to the indictment obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Little details have been released about the jailhouse killing, which resulted in the Nov. 18 indictment.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Washington Post

This innocent man spent 43 years in prison. He will get zip from the state that fought his release.

“Joy, sorrow, fear.” Those are the emotions Kevin Strickland said he sorted through after his release from a Missouri prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. “I’m not necessarily angry,” Mr. Strickland told reporters. But he should be angry — very angry — at a justice system that robbed him of more than two-thirds of his life and at the Missouri officials who kept him imprisoned long after it became clear he was innocent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inlander.com

Native woman who killed her alleged rapist gets more than 6 years in prison

A Native American woman who shot and killed her alleged rapist, and who initially claimed she did so in self-defense, was sentenced to more than six years in prison last week. The sentencing comes after Maddesyn George, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine. The case has drawn national attention and sparked local protests against her prosecution.
COLVILLE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Judge reduces sentence of woman who carved victim's face in kidnapping case

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who was sentenced to prison for her role in the kidnapping and torture of her housemate will have one year less to wait for potential parole. District Judge Bruce Pickett reduced the fixed sentence of Sasha Martinez, 34, from five years in prison to four after she filed a rule 35 motion requesting that he reconsider her sentence. Pickett increased the indeterminate period of her sentence from 10 years to 11, so she could serve the same amount of time if she is not released on parole.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

114K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy