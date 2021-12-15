Michigan DTMB Announces Unemployment Rate Decreased in November

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget announced Wednesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped by two-tenth’s of a percentage point to 5.9% during November.

The department states total statewide employment advanced by 11,000, and unemployment declined by 11,000. However, they not that the state’s workforce was little changed last month.

“Michigan’s labor market indicators were relatively stable in November,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll jobs rose in Michigan for the seventh consecutive month.”

According to the department, the national unemployment rate dropped by four-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.2%. Michigan’s November jobless rate was 1.7 percentage points above the U.S. rate.

Over the year, the U.S. jobless rate decreased by 2.5 percentage points, similar to the Michigan unemployment rate decrease of 2.3 percentage points.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget notes that statewide workforce was unchanged in November, while the national labor force went up by 0.4%.

They say employment in Michigan went up by 0.2% last month, which is below the monthly employment gain nationally of 0.7%.

Over the year, recalls of workers from pandemic-related layoffs resulted in a drop in the number of Michiganders unemployed (-29.5%).

Moreover, Michigan’s number of employed last month remained below pre-pandemic levels (-265,000 or -5.6%).,

The statewide number of unemployed, despite declining over 2021, remained at 96,000 (51.8%) above February 2020 levels.

Furthermore, Michigan’s jobless rate of 5.9% was 2.2 percentage points above the pre-pandemic February 2020 rate.

The department states that Michigan payroll employment increased by 17,000 during November, according to a monthly survey of employers, resulting in a statewide job total of 4,241,000.

They say employment change was modest in many major Michigan industries in November, and about half of the statewide monthly job gain happened in the state’s leisure and hospitality sector.

Over the last three months, the state has added over 67,000 payroll jobs.

The department says jobs in trade, transportation and the utilities sector went up by 4,000 in November, led by job gains in warehousing and package delivery during the holiday shopping season. Furthermore, retail jobs increased at a typical seasonal pace.

Nonfarm jobs increased over 2021 by 145,000, but total payroll employment during November remained 212,000 below the February 2020 pre-pandemic level.

Job advances, according to the department, happened in most major industries over 2021, with the largest increase in the leisure and hospitality sector by 43,000.

For more details on Michigan’s employment and unemployment in November, click here.