Jets should be in no rush to get Mekhi Becton back on the field this season

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

The Jets season is down to its final four games, which means time is running out on Mekhi Becton’s potential return from his knee injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh remains “hopeful” his starting left tackle will return this year, but acknowledged reality.

“Obviously, we are getting down to crunch time. So, if he makes it, awesome. If not, it goes back to George [Fant] and Morgan [Moses],” Saleh said. “They’ve been absolutely phenomenal this year and we haven’t skipped a beat so it just really a credit to those two in the way they’ve been able to work.”

Becton suffered a knee injury in the season opener against the Panthers. Gang Green’s first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft was diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap and suffered MCL and cartilage damage and it initially was thought to be a season-ending injury. He opted for surgery in mid-September and the timetable was thought to be four to eight weeks.

But at the eight-week mark, Becton wasn’t ready to return. His recovery has progressed slowly. Recently, the building-block left tackle transferred his rehab to the field, which is progress. But Saleh isn’t sure when Becton will be ready to practice with the team.

Fant replaced Becton, and in pass protection he has filled Becton’s shoes beyond expectations. He’s allowed 18 pressures (15th fewest among tackles) and has allowed just one sack (tied for the second fewest), according to Pro Football Focus.

“Everyone was a little worried because you don’t know,” Saleh said. “You have faith in the guy with George with his athleticism, but you never know. And he’s absolutely slammed the door shut on any worries.”

Fant’s improvement creates long-term stability at a tackle position, whether it’s the left or right side.

“Give an athletic man a home and he’s going to get better every week, right? And he’s gotten better every week,” Saleh said. “Obviously he’ll even tell you there are still things that he can get better at but the level of consistency he’s provided at that position, which is such a crucial spot for the quarterback. He’s just been so consistent. He’s got better every week.”

But in regard to Becton’s return it may serve both parties if he doesn’t return this year. The left tackle hasn’t played since September and there’s a chance he could reinjure himself if he plays before he’s ready.

And what is there to gain? The Jets are 3-10 and are eliminated from the playoff picture . Becton is the future left tackle of the organization. It may be in his best interest — and of the Jets — to let him completely recover with a full offseason to prepare for 2022. Especially since the season is lost.

