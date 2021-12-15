ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Lina Wertmüller Paved a Path for Today’s Women Directors

By Claudia Eller
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mymrv_0dNl75Na00

It’s always so jarring and upsetting to learn that someone you have greatly admired has died — no matter how old they are.

Italian writer-director Lina Wertmüller , who passed away last week at age 93, was one of those industry icons whom I had hoped to one day reconnect with. I had the honor of first meeting her two years ago when she was in Los Angeles at a luncheon given in her honor by Women in Film. I remember at the time being struck by how healthy and vibrant Wertmüller still was for her age — a dynamo packed into a petite frame with her trademark white plastic glasses and striking white hair.

I wrote about our encounter in my Oct. 29, 2019, editor’s letter, recounting how I talked with her about what a significant place she held in the annals of movie history as a revolutionary, provocative filmmaker and the first woman to be nominated for a directing Oscar, for 1976’s “Seven Beauties.” Wertmüller was in L.A. to receive a most deserved star on the Walk of Fame and to collect an honorary Oscar for her body of work, which also includes “Swept Away,” “The Seduction of Mimì” and “Love and Anarchy.”

You should check out her lively acceptance speech on YouTube (translated by Isabella Rossellini), in which the witty, feisty-as-ever director complained that Oscar had a male name and said that she would call her Anna.

The sad fact, of course, is that to date Wertmüller is one of only seven women to have been nominated for a director Oscar, and just two, Kathryn Bigelow and Chloé Zhao, have won. The good news is that another great female director, Jane Campion, is certain to land a best director Oscar nomination — and is one of the front-runners to win — for her well-received Western “The Power of the Dog.” Campion, who graces this week’s Variety cover, just won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best director, and she and her film led the nominations for the Alliance of Women Film Journalists with nods for director, best film, adapted screenplay and acting and craft categories.

This week, Campion picked up Golden Globe nominations for director and screenplay and snagged a Critics’ Choice nomination for director, while Maggie Gyllenhaal also nabbed a Golden Globe director nomination for her drama “The Lost Daughter.”

I am certain that Wertmüller would have been quite proud of both women.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Golden Globes Nominations: 8 Surprises Beyond Snoop Dogg’s Trippy Cameo

Although celebrities, publicists and NBC are boycotting the 79th annual Golden Globes, the show will go on — although it’s unclear in what form. On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press trudged forward with its nominations for its dinner on Jan. 9, which currently doesn’t have a broadcast partner because of scrutiny over the glaring lack of diversity among its voters. The organization’s president Helen Hoehne informed viewers on YouTube, where about 10,000 people were watching, that the HFPA had instituted changes to reform its outdated practices, including adding 21 new members. Last winter, a bombshell investigation in the Los Angeles Times revealed that the group previously didn’t have a single Black member.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Remembering Lina Wertmüller: A Trailblazer Whose Best Films, Like ‘Seven Beauties,’ Swept You Away

If you weren’t around at the time, it’s hard to communicate just what a splashy, dominating place the Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller occupied during the 1970s. Wertmüller, who died on Thursday at 93, was far from the first celebrated woman director — just think of Agnès Varda, Shirley Clarke, Elaine May, Lois Weber, Ida Lupino, Dorothy Arzner, or Barbara Loden. But apart from the infamous Leni Riefenstahl, it’s fair to say that Wertmüller was the first woman filmmaker to become a household name. She was the first to receive an Academy Award nomination for best director (in 1976, for the...
MOVIES
Variety

Women In Film Launches 2022 ‘Vote For Women’ Awards-Season Campaign

For the third consecutive year, Women In Film has released its awards-season ballot, recognizing all the women whose work behind the camera made this year’s biggest films possible. As critics and guilds start voting and handing out awards, the WIF #VoteForWomen ballot seeks to shine a light on the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabella Rossellini
Person
Lina Wertmüller
Person
Kathryn Bigelow
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Chloé Zhao
WDBO

Lina Wertmüller, legendary Italian filmmaker, dies at 93

ROME, Italy — Pioneering Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, the first woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for directing, has died at 93. Wertmüller died overnight in Rome surrounded by her family, according to Italian press reports. Lina Wertmüller worked first in a puppet show before...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Poll: R.I.P. Lina Wertmüller

Referred to as the queen of Italian comedy by the Italian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Dario Franceschini, Lina Wertmüller is the first woman nominated in the "Best Director" category at the Academy Awards. As one of the few female directors of the 1960s and 1970s in Italy, she paved the road to the next generations.
MOVIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro and Jane Campion Discuss Emotional Monsters and Jungian Dream Analysis

Jane Campion would like to apologize. “I didn’t get back to you that weekend because I got sick,” she says. “I got food poisoning.” Campion isn’t talking to her publicist or a manager. Nor is she addressing one of the dozens of Netflix handlers who have been by her side continuously since last September as she’s flown all over the world — unveiling her latest opus, “The Power of the Dog,” at film festivals and to Oscar voters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Italian#The Walk Of Fame#Western
MUBI

Rushes: Remembering Lina Wertmüller, "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Filmmakers' Favorite Theaters

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, the first woman to be nominated for a directing Oscar (for 1975's Seven Beauties), died on December 9. After working as an assistant director for Federico Fellini on 8 1/2, Wertmüller went on to become a prolific and distinctive filmmaker in her own right, combining politics and sex and humor in films like The Seduction of Mimi and Swept Away. In an interview with Criterion, she stated: "I consider myself a director, not a female director. I think there’s no difference. The difference is between good movies and bad movies. We should not make other distinctions."
MOVIES
Deadline

Cate Blanchett To Receive Honorary Cesar Award

Australian actress and producer Cate Blanchett will be the recipient of an honorary Cesar Award next year. The primary French awards show will fete the actress at its 2022 ceremony on February 25 at the Olympia in Paris. Oscar-winner Blanchett’s recent work includes Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, while she recently wrapped Todd Field’s TAR, in which she plays the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Through her own banner Dirty Films she has produced pics including Carol, for which she won her acting Oscar, as well as Greek movie Apples and Australian documentary Burning. Blanchett was the president of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Competition jury, which gave the Palme d’Or to Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters. Awarded since 1976, the honorary Cesar has recently gone to Robert Redford, Penelope Cruz and George Clooney.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

The 10 Best Jennifer Lawrence Movies, Ranked

With the arrival of Don't Look Up featuring half of Hollywood, it’s a perfect time to reflect on the best movies with Jennifer Lawrence, a central star of the film and one of Hollywood’s most fascinating actors working today. Catapulted to fame from her work in studio blockbusters, like X-Men and The Hunger Games, to more intimate character-driven stories, like Joy and Winter’s Bone, Lawrence grew up in the guise of Hollywood’s spotlight but seems to have remained untainted by its blinding golden glow.
MOVIES
Variety

Pedro Almodóvar Praises Julia Ducournau’s ‘Titane’ as ‘Amazingly Brilliant and Completely Schizophrenic’

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. Pedro Almodóvar describes his scripts as making a dish. “They need a lot of cooking time in the oven,” he says. Applying that logic to “Parallel Mothers,” it took about 10 to 12 years. Almodóvar has been writing since he was a child, but his initial goal was to be a novelist. But life had different plans — in the form of 23 scripts (so far) and an Oscar for original screenplay for “Talk to Her” (2002). Almodóvar is in love with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Guillermo del Toro and Jane Campion Talk ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Learning to Love Netflix

Jane Campion would like to apologize. “I didn’t get back to you that weekend because I got sick,” she says. “I got food poisoning.” Campion isn’t talking to her publicist or a manager. Nor is she addressing one of the dozens of Netflix handlers who have been by her side continuously since last September as she’s flown all over the world — unveiling her latest opus, “The Power of the Dog,” at film festivals and to Oscar voters. No, the person who Campion ghosted over email is … Guillermo del Toro. Since the two of them are about to talk about...
MOVIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Lauds ‘Prayers for the Stolen’ Director Tatiana Huezo as the Future of Hollywood

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. Our cover subject Guillermo del Toro is one of the most prolific directors working today, but he’s acutely aware that it carries an important responsibility to other upcoming filmmakers. He executes that duty by producing movies that have him working with other artists, including animator Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“Maya and the Three”) on his debut feature film, “The Book of Life.” He’s felt that obligation before and after winning his Oscar for best director for “The Shape of Water” (2017), which...
MOVIES
Deadline

Notes On The Season: Cate Blanchett On The Relevance Of ‘Nightmare Alley’ And ‘Don’t Look Up’; Plus ‘Spider-Man’ For Best Picture Oscar?

A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. ‘Tis the season … for handing out nominations (and yes, even some awards). This week we had long lists of nominees from Critics Choice, Indie Spirits, and even the Golden Globes despite their woes and lack of a televised show to really heat things up. On Tuesday things get really interesting when the Academy releases its much-awaited shortlists for various crafts as well as for Documentary, Animated and International features and shorts. Still, it is not quite business as usual. Those shortlists had to be compiled without the usual screenings at the Academy’s Samuel...
MOVIES
Variety

Jodie Comer, Penelope Cruz and Ruth Negga Talk Portraying Women at Turning Points

Some of the best films are about people making life-altering decisions that not only change the course of events, but also their own actions and personalities. And this year’s films are filled with women making some doozies. From Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani taking a murderous turn to Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball dealing with a pivotal week for her marriage and career to Rachel Zegler’s Maria debating whether to leave her family for love in “West Side Story” to Kristen Stewart’s fictitious depiction of a Princess Diana who left it all behind in “Spencer,” it’s suggested that a different decision could have...
MOVIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Vulture

Every Kirsten Dunst Role, Ranked

Has any child star of the last 40 years fared better than Kirsten Dunst? The movies that first won her acclaim (Interview With the Vampire, Little Women) segued perfectly into the teen vehicles that made Dunst one of the most beloved celebrities of her generation (The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On), which in turn provided a pathway to the varied modes she has embraced as an adult (Melancholia, Bachelorette, Fargo). The fact that her career just makes sense, that she has always played age-appropriate parts and kept her tabloid life to a minimum, has given her one of the sturdiest résumés an actor can hope for.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

There was also no love for Bradley Cooper's performance in "Licorice Pizza." Timothée Chalamet's performance in "Dune" was also snubbed. There was not a single nomination for "The Last Duel" Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy