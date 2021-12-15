ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Keechant Sewell To Make History As NYPD's First Female Police Commissioner

By Cherranda Smith
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239yOm_0dNl72jP00
Photo: Getty Images

NYC is set to get its first female police commissioner to lead the country's largest police department. Mayor-elect Eric Adams appointed Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell .

"Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve," Adams said in a statement to CNN . "Chief Sewell will wake up every day laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and improving our city, and I am thrilled to have her at the helm of the NYPD."

The formal announcement of Sewell's appointment to commissioner is set to come Wednesday morning (December 15) at a public development in Queens, Adams' Office confirmed.

The Police Benevolent Association of NYC, the union representing NYPD officers, released a statement, welcoming Sewell as the new commissioner.

"We welcome Chief Sewell to the second-toughest policing job in America ," PBA President Patrick Lynch said. "The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street."

Lynch called for change in the department, noting that officers "have passed their breaking point," and "we need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course."

Sewell will take over for outgoing Commissioner Dermot Shea who is set to retire at the end of the year.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio ap p or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Used Cameras, License Plate Readers To Connect Two Men To Shooting Of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley And Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police used cameras and license plate readers to connect two men, 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw, to the shooting of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley and a homicide. These are the suspects police say they’re charging for the shooting of Officer Keona Holley @HellgrenWJZ pic.twitter.com/ROKv3wocMu — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 17, 2021 “What we have is a number of cameras—personal home cameras—along with license plate readers—putting the puzzle together with both of them lead us to a vehicle. When we found the vehicle, we found the person of interest,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said. But police have yet to determine the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Family Of Woman Allegedly Shot, Killed By Off-Duty Cop Sues NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members of a woman who was allegedly shot and killed by an off-duty police officer are now suing the NYPD. A lawyer for Jamie Liang’s family announced the lawsuit Friday. Liang was shot and killed inside a Brooklyn home back in October. Former police officer Yvonne Wu was charged with murdering Liang and attempting to kill Liang’s girlfriend, who Wu used to date. “We believe the NYPD had knowledge of the fact that this police officer was emotionally distraught because of the breakup and should have known that she had emotional issues that should have resulted in them taking away her gun,” attorney Sanford Rubenstein said. The shooting is under investigation by both the state Attorney General’s office and the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Union#New Yorkers#Cnn#Adams Office#Pba
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New Pittsburgh Courier

Judge caught yelling racial slurs in viral video, blames medication

Home video exposed a Louisiana judge’s at-home racial slur use, now she’s saying she was sedated while it was all being caught on tape. According to reports, the incident all stemmed from an alleged attempted burglary at the home Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet early Saturday morning (December 11). Footage of the suspected thief was caught on home security cameras, and members of the Odinet family gathered to rewatch and narrate it over the weekend.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

3:30 PM PT -- Maynor was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for prior felony conviction in November 2018. He was released on parole supervision on Sept. 1, 2021 after serving his full sentence. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

After Apparent Murder Suicides, Attorney Says Intensity Of Domestic Violence Increased Over Pandemic

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two cases of suspected murder-suicide have rocked the area on the heels of the holidays. Over the weekend, police said a man killed his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore before killing his ex-wife in Columbia and turning the gun on himself. On Monday, Baltimore County Police found a husband and wife shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Attorney Dorothy Lennig, the Director of Domestic Violence Legal Clinic at the House of Ruth, said holiday stress isn’t what these incidents stem from. “I think the holidays can be stressful for people,” Lennig said. “Just any kind of added stress can add to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Officer Shot, Ambushed In Targeted Attack After Volunteering To Work Overtime; Family Pleads For Justice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officer Keona Holley, a two-year veteran of the Baltimore Police force, is on life support after being ambushed inside her patrol car at 1:35 a.m. Thursday in South Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood. Commissioner Michael Harrison said the shooter approached from the back of the vehicle and shot Officer Holley at least two times. “The person who did this to my sister, you are a coward,” said Officer Holley’s sister, Lawanda Sykes. “…She is stronger than you will ever be, and the force behind her is stronger than you will ever be. You didn’t take anything. You just made...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Man confesses to murder on Facebook Live before killing ex-wife, himself

A Maryland man gunned down his former girlfriend in Baltimore then murdered his ex-wife and confessed to killings on Facebook Live before shooting himself. Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend, Tara Labang, Saturday afternoon while outside the Columbia apartment building of his ex-wife, Wendy Natalie Black, according to the chilling clip.
COLUMBIA, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘I am officially on the run’: Woman testifies she followed her father’s instructions to blame wife’s killing on Baltimore panhandlers

Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” Valeria Smith, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Lamont Roper: Met police officer faced misconduct allegation following Black man’s drowning, watchdog says

A Metropolitan Police officer has faced misconduct allegations over the death of a Black man in a north London canal, a watchdog investigation has said.Lamont Roper, 23, drowned last year in the River Lea in Tottenham, north London, after he was chased, and involved in a tussle, with police on an electric bike along a dark towpath.A seven-day inquest at Barnet Coroner’s Court discovered last week that he fell into the lock rather than jumping as initially claimed by the police.Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, one officer faced misconduct allegations after it was found they failed...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

114K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy