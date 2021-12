Richard Jan Crook, age 66, of Springdale,Arkansas, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a dedicated employee and a wonderful boss who worked hard and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a loving husband and father, a wondeful brother and the best Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his wife. They enjoyed spending time with friends while also traveling and making precious memories with their grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two children and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.

