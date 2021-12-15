ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – It’s not often that two actors inhabit the same role seamlessly in a movie. But in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play a woman in vastly different chapters in her life with a rare harmony. “The...

The Independent

‘Zola,’ A24 lead indie spirit award nominations

The Film Independent Spirit Awards Hollywood’s leading indie film honors, stayed true to its name this year, bestowing a leading seven nominations to Janicza Bravo’s wild road trip saga “Zola " including best feature, best director and best female lead for Taylour Paige. “The Novice,” a sports drama and psychological thriller, followed with five.Nominations for the 37th edition of the awards were announced Tuesday morning by Naomi Watts, Regina Hall and Beanie Feldstein. “Zola,” which was based on a viral twitter thread, was nominated for best feature alongside “The Novice,” “A Chiara,” “C’mon C’mon,” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrante...
Telegraph

The new Olivia Colman drama set to reinvent 'true crime' on TV

“Humankind cannot bear very much reality,” said TS Eliot, but then he never had Netflix. In fact, it would appear that humankind cannot get enough of the stuff, at least in terms of TV drama. Not reality in the Big Brother sense – and when was that ever any reflection of reality anyway? – but in terms of the dramatisation of real-life crimes.
Olivia Colman
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Jessie Buckley
Adele
Primetimer

Olivia Colman delivers another stellar performance in HBO's Landscapers

"The lazy praise about an actor who is good in everything they do is to say, 'I would watch them read the phone book,'" says Kevin Fallon of the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress' performance in HBO's true-crime limited series. "It’s dumb. And also not true. You wouldn’t watch someone read the phone book. It’s a phone book! It would be boring as hell, no matter who it was. Also, do phone books even exist anymore? Anyway, let’s find one. Because, despite everything I just said, I would watch Olivia Colman read the phone book. (Someone find a phone book!) I would watch Olivia Colman say 'I pooed in a cupboard!' with verve...This is all to say that Olivia Colman is always good. Always captivating. Always doing something that surprises you entirely, but is also entirely perfect. Which is exactly what she does in Landscapers...I don’t have to tell you that she is astonishing in it. Maybe I don’t even have to tell you how she is astonishing in it is surprising. And yet, here we are, once again gobsmacked by her performance in something, and how she took it in a direction we could never have imagined or expected, and then, again, blew us away. In Landscapers, she plays a British housewife who claims that she heard her mother shoot and kill her father, and then killed her mother while being provoked. Her husband then helped her bury the bodies and, more than a decade later, they were found out. (Based on a true story!) Reading that description, you obviously can’t know what to expect from a performance like this. But I never imagined the one that Colman gives. She has an uncanny way of flitting between heartbreaking and hilarious with a dexterity that should be studied, especially because the polar points of that range never for a second read as anything but human and grounded. The simple act of being a human being is very funny, just as it is absolutely horrifying and profound. She taps into the extremes of that existence so naturally that it reminds you how regular it is to skate between them."
Vogue

Olivia Colman And David Thewlis On Starring In A Twisted New True-Crime Love Story

Landscapers is a true crime drama with a difference. Directed by Will Sharpe and written by Ed Sinclair, it tells the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a British couple who were sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for killing Susan’s parents and burying them in their own back garden in 1998. For 15 years, the pair worked their way through more than £250,000 of their victims’ savings, buying so much Hollywood memorabilia that they were eventually plunged into debt. After fleeing to France and running out of options, Christopher confessed to his stepmother who contacted the police. The bodies were finally discovered and the couple turned themselves in. When interrogated, they maintained that Susan’s mother had killed her father – a man who Susan claims sexually abused her as a child – and that Susan had then shot her mother. However, prosecutors argued that their motives were financial.
Fremont Tribune

Worth Watching: Olivia Colman in ‘Landscapers,’ ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Big Leap’ Finales, Pearl Harbor Remembered on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in HBO’s offbeat true-crime drama Landscapers as an unassuming couple with a dark secret. C.J. Box’s contemporary Western mysteries featuring game warden Joe Pickett becomes a series starring For All Mankind’s Michael Dorman. Fox’s 9-1-1 goes on hiatus with a Christmas episode, while The Big Leap takes a final bow. NCIS Hawai’i marks the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack with a cold case.
BBC

The Lost Daughter: Olivia Colman on her 'searingly honest' film on motherhood

Olivia Colman is watching Maggie Gyllenhaal rise from her seat and walk across a hotel room in London's Soho district, to try and pick up what she thinks is an ornament. "That looks like a trophy. You know all the trophies look like big, tall buildings," Gyllenhaal exclaims. "That looks perfect. Can I get it?"
Financial Times

The unstoppable rise of Jessie Buckley

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I have just ordered a pair of coffees at the Corinthia hotel on London’s Embankment when Jessie Buckley’s number flicks up on my phone. “Hi, it’s Jess. You’re not going to believe this,” she says, a note of exasperated laughter in her voice, “I’m stuck in the revolving door…”
Showbiz411

Review: Maggie Gyllenhaal Makes an Impressive Directing Debut, “The Lost Daughter,” with Powerful Olivia Colman

Maggie Gyllenhaal has long been known as one of our finest actresses and now she adds ‘Director’ and ‘Screenwriter’ to that with her hugely impressive, dynamic debut, Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter” based on Elena Ferrante’s best-selling book of the same name. Gyllenhaal’s debut is a sophisticated, thoughtful adaptation which tackles...
KXLY

Olivia Colman’s dog has diabetes

Olivia Colman’s dog has been diagnosed with diabetes. The 47-year-old actress has revealed her pet pooch Alfred Lord Wagyson needs insulin to keep his blood sugar at the right level, and she admitted he’s been a “brave, good boy” throughout the ordeal. She’s quoted by The...
The Independent

Landscapers review: Olivia Colman dazzles as a real-life murderer in strange, gorgeous celebration of English eccentricity

Susan (Olivia Colman) and Chris Edwards (David Thewlis) are on the run in France. They are a curious, somewhat fusty middle-aged couple, in old coats and sensible footwear. Money is tight. Chris’s faltering French isn’t much help in job interviews. But although they’re desperate, they still have each other, love that they express in unusual ways. “I’d eat a croissant out of a bin for you,” Susan says. She still has her beloved films, especially westerns, somewhere to escape to when it all gets too much. But the pressure is mounting, and her love of old Hollywood memorabilia is...
leedaily.com

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in ‘Cabaret’: Theater Review

Rebecca Frecknall, a rising star director, revisits the traditional Kander & Ebb musical in Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. The musical features the divine decadence and the rise of Nazism in Weimar-era Berlin. And it has done proper justice to the original 1966 musical. Previous Cabaret Performances. Since...
arcamax.com

Olivia Colman's Oscar is in a 'secret place'

Olivia Colman keeps her Oscar in a "secret place". The 47-year-old actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'The Favourite', but Olivia admits she finds it to be "a bit embarrassing if anyone comes to the house". The actress - who recently moved into a...
arcamax.com

Olivia Colman unlikely to work with husband again

Olivia Colman has suggested she won't work with her husband again. The Oscar-winning actress stars in new real-life murder drama 'Landscapers', which was written by her spouse Ed Sinclair, and she admitted it did't go down to well when he tried to give her feedback. Reflecting on working together for...
The Independent

Olivia Colman accidentally insults Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show

Olivia Colman accidentally insulted Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (10 December), much to the delight of the studio audience.The pair appeared on the show, alongside Cynthia Erivo, with Whitehall discussing his new role in the family comedy Clifford the Big Red Dog.After showing a clip from the film, Norton told Whitehall: “This is a breakthrough role for you Jack, because you have an American accent.”“Yes, I was doing an American accent,” said Whitehall, to which Colman replied brutally: “What, in that clip?”“Yes!” said Whitehall, “Olivia!” He then put his head in his...
Collider

'Superworm' Trailer Reveals the Voices of Matt Smith and Olivia Colman in BBC Special

The BBC has revealed the trailer for Superworm, a stop-motion comedy special that is set to premiere this Christmas. Based on the children’s book by author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, the story follows a worm that is immensely popular among the animals because it uses its super-strength and elasticity to keep everyone out of harm’s way. But when Superworm is kidnapped, its best friend and the other small animals will have to band together to go to the rescue.
