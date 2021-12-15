ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Notes #29: Sharks Dumped Donato, Donato Dumps Them 3-1

By Sheng Peng
sanjosehockeynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Jose Sharks welcomed the expansion Seattle Kraken into SAP Center for the first time. Ex-Shark Ryan Donato scored the opening goal and the Kraken pulled out a 3-1 victory. Logan Couture scored the lone San Jose goal. Period One. One in: Meier just takes it from Larsson...

NHL

