Berea, KY

Trailblazing author and activist bell hooks dies at 69

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
bell hooks Author and cultural critic bell hooks poses for a portrait on December 16, 1996 in New York City, New York. (Karjean Levine/Getty Images, File)

BEREA, Ky. — Acclaimed author, critic and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Berea following an extended illness. She was 69.

Officials with Berea College, where hooks was a distinguished professor in residence in Appalachian studies, confirmed her death in a statement.

Her niece, Ebony Motley, said in a statement obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader and shared on social media that hooks died while surrounded by friends and family. Her sister, Gwenda Motley, told The Washington Post that she died of end-stage renal failure.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins on Sept. 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, hooks took her pen name from her maternal great-grandmother. In a 2013 visit to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, hooks said she used her name in the lower case to emphasize the “substance of books, not who I am,” according to The Sandspur, the school’s student-run newspaper.

Growing up, hooks attended a segregated school, according to The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Stanford University in 1973 and three years later got a master’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. In 1983, hooks earned a doctorate in literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She taught at Yale University, Ohio’s Oberlin College and City College of New York before returning to Kentucky to teach at Berea College in 2004.

Over the course of her career, hooks -- who began writing poetry when she was 10 years old -- published dozens of books. She became well known for her work exploring gender roles, racism, classism, politics, love and the experience of Black women. She published her first widely-available book, “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” in 1981. Her writings were credited with redefining the feminist movement, which had earlier been seen as predominantly focused on the issues of white middle- and upper-class women, according to the Post.

“I want my work to be about healing,” she told the Herald-Leader in 2018, after being inducted to the Kentucky Writers’ Hall of Fame. “I am a fortunate writer because every day of my life practically I get a letter, a phone call from someone who tells me how my work has transformed their life.”

Fans and friends took to social media Wednesday to remember hooks.

Actress Lynda Carter, best known for her starring role in the superhero TV series “Wonder Woman” from 1975 to 1979, urged people to read hooks’ 2000 book, “All About Live: New Visions,” saying it “will change your life.”

“It is gutting to hear that the visionary bell hooks has left us so soon,” she wrote.

Philosopher and activist Cornel West, who published “Breaking Bread: Insurgent Black Intellectual Life” with hooks in 1991, mourned her in a Twitter post.

“She was an intellectual giant, spiritual genius (and) freest of persons!” he wrote. “We shall never forget her!”

“Bad Feminist” author and social commentator Roxane Gay said the loss of hooks “is incalculable.”

“Oh my heart,” she wrote on Twitter. “May she rest in power.”

The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Groundbreaking author, activist, feminist, bell hooks died peacefully at her Berea home surrounded by family and friends

Influential Kentucky author, feminist and activist bell hooks, died Wednesday morning at her home in Berea. Gloria Jean Watkins was born in Hopkinsville Kentucky in 1952. She used the pen name bell hooks in honor of her great -grandmother, intentionally using lower case letters to focus on the substance of her writing rather than her personality.
BEREA, KY
abc17news.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwine made her among the most influential feminist thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. Starting in the 1970s, hooks published dozens of books that helped shape popular and academic discourse. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pitchfork

bell hooks, Feminist Scholar and Cultural Critic, Dies at 69

Bell hooks, an influential Black feminist scholar who approached cultural critique from the intersections of race, class, and gender, has died. Her family shared the news on social media, saying that she had died in the early morning of December 15. hooks’ sister Gwenda Motley confirmed to The Washington Post that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. She was 69 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
SOCIETY
themorninghustle.com

Remembering bell hooks: 7 Must-Read Books From The Profound Author & Feminist Scholar [List]

Author, professor and profound feminist Gloria Jean Watkins, better known by her pen name bell hooks, dies at 69 today (Dec. 15). She adopted the pen name bell hooks to pay homage to her great-grandmother, Bell Blair Hooks. “It’s primarily about an idea of distance,” she told Tricycle in 1992. “The name ‘bell hooks’ was a way for me to distance myself from the identity that I most cling to, which is Gloria Watkins, and to create this other-self.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
Hyperallergic

Greg Tate, Giant Among Cultural Critics, Dies at 64

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Reading an early Greg Tate piece feels like you’re sitting with him in the files of his mind. Tabbing endlessly through the oft-mentioned Miles Davis, Public Enemy, Toni Morrison, Lorna Simpson, Rakim, Marvin Van Peebles, Suzan Lori Parks, bell hooks, neo-expressionism, concepts of post-structuralism, and on and on, we’re grasping and gnawing at culture, sitting and trying to express with lucidity just exactly what’s up with all these things people make to cannibalize and regurgitate the world. It feels impudent to mention so many other artists and thinkers in a piece about one writer’s life, but some of his genius lies in that very synthesis of intuitions, which helped to popularize and canonize the great Black works of the past four decades. His writing — a witch’s brew of references, personal history, and downright cutting takes, nudged along by ingenious turns of phrase — spilled over with a creative spirit that made art out of art, sourced from his investigations into music, literature, film and theory, peering into the serpentine realities of Black art and Black life.
CELEBRITIES
