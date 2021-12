Actress-singer-songwriter Christina Milian is up bright and early and coming in via Zoom to talk about her recent partnership with Crest + Oral-B—a program that aims to end oral health inequity for children across America. (A startling stat: Black children are almost two times as likely to have fair or poor oral health, while Hispanic children are nearly four times as likely as their peers.) It’s something that the 40-year-old says is a “cause that’s dear to her family,” but not a number that necessarily surprises her, which is why she’s set on driving awareness to the issue.

