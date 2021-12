The Seahawks were supposed to travel to Los Angeles this weekend, but their Week 15 game against the Rams was postponed and will now be played Tuesday at 4 p.m. The reason for the change is that the Rams have been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak, with 29 players, practice squad included, on the COVID list as of Friday afternoon. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have only two players on the list, receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins, but if it might seem like moving the game is giving an advantage to the Rams by giving them more time to get players back, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't looking at it that way.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO