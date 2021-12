Is there a way to look rejuvenated and youthful and still look natural? Yes, says New York dermatologist Doris Day, MD. As a notable skin expert who has all the latest treatments at her disposal, she says overcorrection and inappropriate placement of fillers are the top mistake people make when trying to look younger, a misstep that inevitably makes them look older. “It is not a good idea to get rid of lines at the expense of you looking done, older and less attractive,” she explains. “The goal is never to chase the lines, but to identify and treat the source. This creates balance and youthfulness in an authentic and natural way.”

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO