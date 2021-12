Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO