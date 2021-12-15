ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallions Slams Media for Coverage of Tory Lanez Hearing

By Jem Aswad
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat also has been the case in the hours after Lanez’s preliminary hearing on Tuesday, in which a judge upheld the two assault charges against the rapper and ordered him to return to court on Jan. 13. More from Variety. Lanez, who shook his head and at one...

94.5 PST

Tory Lanez Allegedly Yelled ‘Dance, Bitch’ Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s Feet, According to Testimony From Police Officer – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):. Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says He Would Never Admit To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The trial that Hip Hop has been waiting for begins next week and people are continuing to weigh in about the Megan The Stallion shooting. The incident occurred in July 2020 when Megan was reportedly in a vehicle with Tory Lanez, his security guard, and Megan's former best friend, Kelsey Nicole. Following the shooting, Megan took to Instagram Live to say implicitly that Tory was the person who pulled the trigger, but a lawyer recently stated that the others in the vehicle have said Lanez is not responsible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elle

Megan Thee Stallion Just Got Her Bachelor's Degree On Top of Everything Else

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is graduating from Texas Southern University with a bachelor's degree in health administration. The 26-year-old has been pursuing her degree as she takes over the music industry, and she celebrated her accomplishment on Instagram with some photos in her school's swag. “I’ll be graduating from...
COLLEGES
Variety

Tory Lanez Yelled ‘Dance, B—-’ Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, Detective Claims

An “intoxicated” Tory Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting at Megan Thee Stallion during a roadside dispute after a July 2020 party at Kylie Jenner’s house, hitting her in the foot, according to a police officer’s testimony at Lanez’s preliminary hearing Tuesday in his felony assault case in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone. Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) is charged with felony assault regarding the July 2020 incident, which took place following a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills. “(Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot,” Los Angeles Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: "Year 3"

As Megan Thee Stallion has grown into an international superstar, she has continued to battle it out in court with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Texas-based brand was one of the first to ink a deal with the Houston Hottie, but over time, the relationship turned sour. Things seemingly took an even more contentious turn after Megan brought on Roc Nation to act as her management, and back in 2020, the rapper sued 1501. She alleged that the label was blocking her from releasing new music.
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Megan Thee Graduate!

Congratulations to Megan Thee Stallion as the rapper has officially walked across the stage, making her a 2021 graduate of Texas Southern University!. The rapper graduated from the College of Pharmacy & Health Services at Texas Southern in a public graduation ceremony this afternoon where she earned her bachelor’s degree in health administration. Upon walking across the stage the 26-year-old Grammy winner was greeted with celebratory cheers of support and congratulations from her fellow colleagues and fans alike. Check out some of the clips from the ceremony below.
COLLEGES
The Hollywood Reporter

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Major Netflix Deal

Megan Thee Stallion has struck a deal with Netflix to produce new series and other projects. The Grammy winning “Big Ole Freak” and “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has entered a first look deal with the streamer. “I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” she said. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.” Added Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.” Under the terms of the deal, she will create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix. The Houston native is a three-time Grammy winner whose songs also include “Savage,” “Body” and her Cardi B. collaboration “WAP.” She was also honored as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.
TV & VIDEOS
KTLA

L.A. County judge upholds assault charges against Tory Lanez in Hollywood shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

A Los Angeles County judge upheld assault charges Tuesday against rapper Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet following a dispute in Hollywood last summer. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, seemed to shake his head in disgust several times throughout the 90-minute preliminary hearing, shouting at a […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Stereogum

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Out Of Respect For Astroworld Victims

About a month ago, 10 people died in a crowd crush at Travis Scott’s Houston festival Astroworld. In the immediate wake of that catastrophe, it would appear that the world isn’t ready for big, rowdy rap shows to return to Houston. Megan Thee Stallion is the biggest and most important Houston rapper to emerge in years — the biggest and most important since Travis Scott, in fact — and she’s just cancelled her upcoming Houston show.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

At Jingle Ball, Megan Thee Stallion made the TikTok stars sound like stocking stuffers

After going virtual in 2020, the Jingle Ball returned to Capital One Arena on Tuesday night for iHeartRadio’s annual showcase of its shiniest toys. Thousands of tweeny boppers in blue-lit antlers, hundreds of slightly older siblings and handfuls of parents filled the audience for a night that served as a reminder that although TikTok is now inextricably intertwined with pop music, it doesn’t deliver as much joy to the world.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hiphop-n-more.com

New Video: Tory Lanez – ‘Enchanted Waterfall’

Tory Lanez put out his Alone At Prom album last week to a mixed reception. It’s not that those that heard the album didn’t like it, just that the reception to Tory these days is mixed and rightfully so. Fans are split due to the Megan Thee Stallion incident, the case for which is still ongoing. Just recently, he was ordered to stand trial.
MUSIC

