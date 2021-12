The workspace has undergone a dramatic shift over the past several years, so the 'Tactic' office management platform is positioned as a tool to help make the process of keeping things in order far easier. The platform puts a focus on a people-centric experience that empowers employees to manage the hours they spend in the office with tools like desk reservation, parking space reservation and meeting room reservation. Employers will be able to see detailed information related to how much the office is being used, while also enabling them intelligently manage capacity and more.

