Aerospace & Defense

Steve Isakowitz on Aerospace Corp.’s Commercial Space Futures Organization

By Jane Edwards
ExecutiveBiz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aerospace Corp. has formed a Commercial Space Futures organization to help connect space startups to the government, SpaceNews reported Tuesday. Steve Isakowitz, president and CEO of the Aerospace Corp., said the new organization will focus...

blog.executivebiz.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Industry#Aerospace Corp#The Aerospace Corp#Spacenews#Govcon Wire#Space Acquisition Forum
