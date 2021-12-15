Steve Isakowitz on Aerospace Corp.’s Commercial Space Futures Organization

U.S.-based aerospace manufacturer and small satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab USA Inc has agreed to acquire space solar cell maker Solaero for $80 million. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of next year and is part of Rocket Lab's plan to vertically integrate its products and services. “As one of only two companies producing high-efficiency, space-grade solar cells in the United States, Solaero’s space solar cells are among the highest performing in the world and support civil space exploration, science, defense and intelligence, and commercial markets,” Rocket Lab said in a statement. “In combining with Rocket Lab, Solaero will tap into the company’s resources and manufacturing capability to boost high-volume production, making high-performing space power technologies available at scale.”

