2021 heralded a year of record cyberattacks, with the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) reporting that the number of data breaches publicly reported so far this year has already surpassed the total for 2020. With high profile attacks hitting the headlines from the SolarWinds breach and Colonial Pipeline shutdown to the CNA Financial attack, where one of the largest insurance companies in the United States paid a $40 million ransom so that it could continue to operate, risk and compliance have never been more paramount.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO