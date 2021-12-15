25 cases of COVID-19 reported by TGC Health Department: December 15, 2021
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Confirmed cases are included in a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.
The full report is below.
December 15, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,698
Active cases: 292
Currently hospitalized: 12
New positives: 25
New deaths: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|92
|Other
|Concho
|PCR
|Male
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|39
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|57
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|66
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|57
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|41
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|34
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|54
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|10
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|48
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|53
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
