San Angelo, TX

25 cases of COVID-19 reported by TGC Health Department: December 15, 2021

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MKeB_0dNl41k300

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Confirmed cases are included in a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

The full report is below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZOCx_0dNl41k300
Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2021, to December 15, 2021; City of San Angelo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38msmz_0dNl41k300
Daily active hospitalizations from March 11, 2021, to December 15, 2021; City of San Angelo

December 15, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,698
Active cases: 292
Currently hospitalized: 12
New positives: 25
New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type
Female 92 Other Concho PCR
Male 35 Hispanic TGC PCR
Male 39 White TGC PCR
Male 59 Hispanic TGC PCR
Female 57 Hispanic TGC PCR
Female 66 White TGC PCR
Female 57 White TGC PCR
Female 41 White TGC Antigen
Female 41 Hispanic TGC Antigen
Male 34 White TGC Antigen
Male 54 White TGC Antigen
Male 24 White TGC Antigen
Female 41 White TGC Antigen
Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen
Male 10 White TGC Antigen
Male 59 White TGC Antigen
Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen
Male 59 White TGC Antigen
Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen
Female 48 White Coke Antigen
Male 20 Hispanic Coke Antigen
Female 53 White TGC Antigen
Female 31 White TGC Antigen
Female 51 Other TGC Antigen
Female 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen
