25 cases of COVID-19 reported by TGC Health Department: December 15, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Confirmed cases are included in a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

The full report is below.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2021, to December 15, 2021; City of San Angelo

Daily active hospitalizations from March 11, 2021, to December 15, 2021; City of San Angelo

December 15, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,698

Active cases: 292

Currently hospitalized: 12

New positives: 25

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Female 92 Other Concho PCR Male 35 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 39 White TGC PCR Male 59 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 57 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 66 White TGC PCR Female 57 White TGC PCR Female 41 White TGC Antigen Female 41 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 34 White TGC Antigen Male 54 White TGC Antigen Male 24 White TGC Antigen Female 41 White TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 10 White TGC Antigen Male 59 White TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 59 White TGC Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 48 White Coke Antigen Male 20 Hispanic Coke Antigen Female 53 White TGC Antigen Female 31 White TGC Antigen Female 51 Other TGC Antigen Female 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen

