NYU, Princeton Move Exams Online Amid Covid Surges On Campus

By Kimberlee Speakman
 2 days ago
New York University and Princeton University are the latest colleges to announce they will cancel year-end school events and move exams online amid a coronavirus surge on campus, as cases skyrocket in parts of the U.S., partially spurred on by the new omicron variant. Key Facts. New York University...

CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
The Chronicle of Higher Education

‘Tip of the Spear’: As New Variant Spreads, One Campus All But Shuts Down Amid Covid Surge

Over the last few days, Melissa Montejo has felthad a familiar feeling of nervousness and uncertainty. The Cornell University junior had been watching the numbers of coronavirus cases tick up in the surrounding county, and several friends texted her to tell her they’d been exposed. She knew that Cornell would update its dashboard on Monday evening, so she logged on around 5 pm to check the university’s case count.
COLLEGES
State
New York State
GW Hatchet

In-person events canceled, exams moved online beginning Friday

Officials are canceling all in-person social gatherings immediately and will move exams online beginning Friday to curb a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Faculty can begin holding exams virtually sooner than Friday, and officials are restricting eating to dining areas only, administrators said in an email to the University community Wednesday afternoon. The change comes amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, with officials identifying 89 positive tests Tuesday, the highest single-day case total of the pandemic, as the first cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in the University community.
COLLEGES
healthing.ca

COVID-19: Queen's University won't cancel indoor exams despite outbreaks on campus

KINGSTON — Queen’s University says there are no plans to cancel in-person exams, despite the confirmation of a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. In a release, the university said it was working with Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health to address the rising number cases among the student population and the suspected emergence of the Omicron variant.
COLLEGES
wibqam.com

U.S. universities move final exams online as COVID-19 spreads anew

(Reuters) – A growing number of U.S. colleges and universities were moving final exams online and cancelling non-essential gatherings as the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant sent people in droves to medical clinics to be tested in scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic. Many schools were...
COLLEGES
NBC New York

NYU Students, Staff Must Get COVID Booster Shot to Be on Campus Next Semester

New York University will require all eligible members of the school community, including students and faculty, to receive the COVID-19 booster before entering the upcoming spring semester. The internal emailed announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by NYU senior leadership, and comes after the rising New York state hospitalization rates due...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dbknews.com

SGA urges UMD to move final exams online

Student Body President Kislay Parashar speaks at the SGA general body meeting in Stamp Student Union on Dec. 8, 2021. (Joe Ryan/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland’s SGA passed an emergency resolution Thursday night calling on university administration to move final exams to an online environment as COVID-19 surges on campus.
COLLEGES
NBC New York

Princeton Moves Finals Online, Cancels Events Amid Omicron Spike, Following Cornell

Princeton University will make all finals remote and ordered the immediate cancellation of unmasked indoor gatherings, amid an increase in COVID cases that mirrors the recent omicron variant-driven spikes elsewhere. Finals will go remote effective Thursday "so that students will be able to leave campus at their earliest convenience," Princeton...
COLLEGES
wbch.com

COVID-19 live updates: More universities cancel events, move exams online

(NEW YORK) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 801,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 61% of the population in the United States...
COLLEGES
Princeton University

Princeton breaks ground on Lake Campus Development

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, local officials joined members of the Princeton University community to break ground on the University’s Lake Campus Development in West Windsor, New Jersey. The Lake Campus Development will be built on lands the University has owned for more than 100 years and will be the...
PRINCETON, NJ
Yale Daily News

After a term of in-person classes, some final exams moved online

While finals season usually means rooms crowded with students taking tests on fold-out desks, this fall, some students will swap out the lecture hall for Canvas exams from their dorms. As COVID-19 rates rise, prompting the University to officially move from “green” to “yellow” COVID-19 alert level last week, some...
COLLEGES
Reuters

Law schools move exams online, citing fresh virus fears

(Reuters) - At least three law schools abruptly moved their final exams online this week after their universities announced new campus closures tied to COVID-19. Cornell University on Tuesday shut down its Ithaca campus after reporting nearly 500 COVID-19 cases last week, halfway through the law school’s nine-day finals period. New York University and George Washington University each followed suit Wednesday, citing the fast spread of COVID-19.
COLLEGES
