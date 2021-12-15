ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ABM Industries (ABM) Beats Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

ABM Industries Inc. ABM reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at 85 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by 6.3% and increasing 23.2% year over year. The bottom line benefited from greater customer demand for higher-margin COVID-related work orders, efficient management of direct labor, especially in Business & Industry and Aviation, and a favorable mix of business in Aviation and Technical Solutions. These, however, were partially offset by a decline in operating profit in the Education segment.

Total revenues of $1.69 billion beat the consensus estimate by 4.7% and rose 14.2% from the year-ago level. The upside was backed by strength across Aviation, Technical Solutions, and Business & Industry business segments.

Quarterly results benefitted from improving business conditions, continued demand for the company’s higher-margin virus protection services, efficient labor management, and strategic M&A.

So far this year, shares of ABM Industries have gained 21.4% compared with the 14.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLset_0dNl3vtb00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s check out the numbers.

Segment-Wise Revenues

Business & Industry revenues increased 17.5% year over year to $933.2 million. Technology & Manufacturing revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $245.5 million. Aviation revenues increased 43% year over year to $201.7 million. Technical Solutions revenues increased 21% year over year to $149 million.

Education revenues of $204.4 million, however, decreased 3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $111.2 million, up 20.2% from the prior-year level. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 6.6% from 6.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses increased 16.4% from the year-ago figure to $1.45 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses also increased 16.6% from the year-ago level to $180.9 million.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8Otz_0dNl3vtb00

ABM Industries Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

ABM Industries exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $62.8 million compared with $505.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $852.8 million compared with $623.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Net cash generated from operating activities totaled $55.6 million for the reported quarter. Free cash flow came in at $44.6 million.

Dividend Payout

ABM Industries’ board of directors announced a dividend hike of 2.6%, thereby raising the quarterly cash dividend from 19 cents per share to 19.5 cents. The raised dividend will be paid on Feb 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of Jan 6, 2022. This marked the 223 rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend by the company.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

For fiscal 2022, ABM Industries unveiled its guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations in the range of $3.30-$3.55 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric of $3.41 falls within the updated guidance.

Currently, ABM Industries carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Performances of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax ’s EFX third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year on a reported and 14% on a local-currency basis.

IQVIA ’s IQV third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and improved 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year on a reported and 21.1% on a constant-currency basis.

Omnicom ’s OMC third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion also surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Darden (DRI) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat

DRI - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line beat the consensus mark for the 12th straight quarter while the top line outpaced the same for the fourth consecutive quarter. Moreover, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Iqvia Holdings Inc#Abm Industries Inc#Covid#Education#Zacks Investment Research#Ebitda
Zacks.com

Adobe (ADBE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

ADBE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $3.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. Further, the figure improved 13.9% on a year-over-year basis and 2.9% sequentially. Total revenues were $4.11 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion. Further, the figure...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Despegar.com (DESP): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Despegar.com, Corp. DESP. This is because this security in the Transportation – Services space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Heico (HEI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

HEI - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share (EPS) of 62 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 8.8%. The bottom line improved 37.8% from the prior-year period’s figure of 45 cents. The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to sales and operating income growth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Factors to Note Ahead of Micron's (MU) Q1 Earnings Release

Micron Technology MU is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 20. The company projects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.10 (+/- 10 cents) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings, pinned at $2.10 per share, remained unchanged over the last 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a 169.2% surge from the year-ago quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Adobe Earnings inline, Revenue beats In Q4

Investing.com - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.2 on revenue of $4.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.2 on revenue of $4.09B. Adobe shares are up 26% from the beginning...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Lennar (LEN) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss, Shares Tumble

LEN - Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 15, following its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Nov 30, 2021) earnings release. Quarterly earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same, thanks to unprecedented supply chain challenges. Nonetheless, looking forward, Stuart Miller, the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Costco (COST): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Costco Wholesale Corporation COST. This is because this security in the Retail – Discount Stores space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Azure Power Global (AZRE) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Azure Power Global Limited AZRE reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of 9 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. The figure was also narrower than a loss of 10 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Revenues. Azure Power Global’s revenues...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Oracle (ORCL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Shares Up

ORCL - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%. The bottom line was up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels (up 15% at constant currency or cc). Management had guided non-GAAP earnings per share growth rate on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy