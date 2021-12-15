ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Dials Back Covid Stimulus Again As Rapid Inflation Rattles Markets

By Jonathan Ponciano
Forbes
 2 days ago
The Federal Reserve will move more quickly to phase out pandemic-era stimulus measures it said as it concluded a two-day policy meeting Wednesday, a widely expected—but still concerning—move as investors and the central bank grapple with a decades-high surge in inflation. Key Facts. In a Wednesday afternoon...

Forbes

