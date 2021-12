Michel Kilzi is a data intelligence expert with a vision to redefine the role of data as an asset in today's New-Economy. In 2018, Domo predicted that every human would create at least 1.7MB of data per second during 2020. It's unclear exactly how the pandemic impacted this number, but it is clear that the pandemic spurred an influx of customers turning to digital and mobile channels — and fintech solutions often provided a lifeline that was previously underappreciated by many segments of society. Financial inclusion went from a nascent ambition of finding solutions for generic problems to a ubiquitous and explicit solutions source, tailored to serve distinctive communities with very specific needs.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO