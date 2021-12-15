ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022 amid inflationary pressure

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will quicken the pace at which it’s pulling back its support for the post-pandemic U.S. economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. In an abrupt policy shift, the Fed announced Wednesday that it...

www.pbs.org

State
Washington State
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
Jerome Powell
#Inflation#Interest Rates#U S Economy#Fed#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Congress
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Barclays Sees the Euro Dip as the Fed and ECB Break Apart on Rate Hikes

There’s further trouble in store for the euro after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde all but ruled out a rate hike in 2022. That’s the view of Kristen Macleod, co-head of global foreign-exchange sales at Barclays Plc., who sees the common currency weakening as the ECB and Federal Reserve’s monetary policy paths further break apart following this week’s central bank announcements.
MARKETS
blogforarizona.net

A ‘Biden Boom’ And Americans Haven’t Yet Noticed

Update to A ‘Biden Boom’ And The Corporate Media Is Parroting GQP Gloom And Doom Propaganda. The corporate media is complicit in recklessly feeding self-fulfilling inflation psychology with hysterical reporting on inflation, by reporters most of whom never even took an Econ 101 class in college. They know not of what they speak, so they are parroting GQP talking points. Once again, Republicans know nothing about economics. So just call this journalistic malpractice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

