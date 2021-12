Shiba Inu has characteristics that could help it surpass Dogecoin over the long term. Dogecoin is backed by Tesla founder Elon Musk. In 2021, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) exploded onto the cryptocurrency scene. Using the Japanese hunting dog, the Shiba Inu, as their mascots, both cryptocurrencies seemingly came out of nowhere and went on a run that turned some early investors into billionaires. The price of Shiba Inu has climbed more than 50 million percent this year (yes, that's not a typo), while the price of Dogecoin is up more than 3,300%. Which one is the better buy? Let's take a look.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO