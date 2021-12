A pastor shares this story about a church Christmas pageant — a pageant that unfolded in a unique and unforgettable way: “Seven-year-old Wally was big for his age. Everyone wondered what role the teacher would give him in the annual Christmas play. He was a sweet kid, but also a slow learner who had trouble reading. But he could be a great stage hand, maybe pull the curtain. So everyone was quite surprised when he was given the role of the innkeeper at Bethlehem. But Wally was delighted. After all, he only had to learn one line: ‘There is no room in the inn.’ He had that down in no time.

