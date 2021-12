If you’re British, or if you’ve ever seen Love Actually, then you probably already know that the UK has a whole thing about the Christmas Number One. For decades, the UK media has breathlessly followed the race to see what single will occupy that #1 spot on the singles charts on Christmas Day. It’s been a think ever since glam-rock stompers Slade pulled off the feat with “Merry Xmas Everybody” in 1973. Lots of times, the Christmas #1 is a charity single or a novelty song. Sometimes, it’s been the result of a viral campaign, as when online pranksters pushed Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name” to #1 in 2009. For the past three years, the Christmas #1 has been all three of those things.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO