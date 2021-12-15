ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas airport officially debuts new name

By Caroline Bleakley, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The airport formerly known as McCarran International Airport has officially become the Harry Reid International Airport, months after it was announced that the facility would adopt a new name.

The first official changes took place on Tuesday morning, when the airport’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were updated to reflect the new name. Images shared to social media also show new signage throughout the airport.

“Immediate changes will be noticeable on the airport’s social media channels and other digital presences; however, travelers should expect to see the former airport name in various locations as this transition continues,” the airport’s Facebook page explained.

The FAA approved the name change in June 2021, after the Clark County Commission voted in favor of the move. There were also longstanding calls to remove former Nevada Sen. Pat McCarran’s name from the airport, citing his anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic views.

The airport’s FAA code, LAS, will not change.

The initial cost of the name change is $4.2 million, though it is being paid through donations. The first phase will include changing all signs in the outdoor and entrance areas to the airport.

“A project of this magnitude will take time to complete, and changing of the signage and monuments surrounding the airport will occur as bids are sought and vendors identified to perform the work,” according to the post on Facebook.

The Associated Press contributed to this report .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

