$DOGE Developer Mints ‘First Ever’ NFT on Dogecoin Blockchain

It hasn’t even been a day since GSC Game World announced that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will give one player the chance to become the first-ever “metahuman” in history. The company immediately made a new announcement after the first one, stating that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will no longer include NFTs, meaning the metahuman will not be joining us either. Their initial NFT plans were not received well by the public. Under this tweet, Count Cristo posted an image that listed a number of reasons why NFTs should not be included. Concerns about the possibility of NFTs disappearing, people being able to save a piece of the NFT art by right clicking, poor moderation in the NFT community are making people hesitant about video games trying to profit from NFTs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO