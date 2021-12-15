Woman purposely ran over man she met on an app after disagreement

People in Oak Cliff, Texas, pull together in good times and bad, and on October 9, 2020, something very bad happened. Jennifer and Jamie Faith were walking their Bernese mountain dog, Maggie, at about 7:30 a.m., just like every morning. They had only made it as far as the unoccupied house next door when a stocky man wearing baggy jeans, a blue mask and a hoodie darted out of the back yard and walked up behind them. He shot Jamie seven times: three times in the head, three times in the torso and once in the groin. He then tried to take some of Jennifer's jewelry after duct-taping her hands, but he quickly gave up, jumped into a black pickup truck parked on the street and sped away. Her injuries were minimal, but Jamie died on the scene.

