Woman purposely ran over man she met on an app after disagreement

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 23-year-old is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed and then ran over a man she met online , after they had a disagreement. The incident occurred on December 9th in Wisconsin after 5:45 a.m. Authorities say a witness told them that they heard screaming as they were getting...

whdh.com

Police: Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator after trying to fool officers with ‘sheet rope’

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
whdh.com

Police: Woman found living in feces-covered room with child, several animals claimed she ‘didn’t have time to clean’

(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say a young child and several animals were found living in a feces-covered and urine-soaked hotel room. Kristen Willoughby, 26, of Florida, was arrested last week on charges including child neglect and three counts of animal cruelty, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

Woman’s breastmilk helps jail husband after he poisoned her to death with cereal

A woman’s breastmilk helped jail her husband after it revealed that he had poisoned her cereal with heroin, leading to her death. Jason Harris, 47, was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree premeditated murder, delivery of a controlled substance causing death, and solicitation of murder. The 29 September 2014 death of Christina Harris, 36, in the Flint suburb of Davison north of Detriot in Michigan was initially identified by the medical examiner as an accidental overdose, CBS News reported.But investigators then made allegations of murder against Jason Harris. Family members said Christina Harris was not a drug user, proved by...
People

After a Husband Is Shot on His Own Street, Police Arrest His Wife — and Her High School Boyfriend

People in Oak Cliff, Texas, pull together in good times and bad, and on October 9, 2020, something very bad happened. Jennifer and Jamie Faith were walking their Bernese mountain dog, Maggie, at about 7:30 a.m., just like every morning. They had only made it as far as the unoccupied house next door when a stocky man wearing baggy jeans, a blue mask and a hoodie darted out of the back yard and walked up behind them. He shot Jamie seven times: three times in the head, three times in the torso and once in the groin. He then tried to take some of Jennifer's jewelry after duct-taping her hands, but he quickly gave up, jumped into a black pickup truck parked on the street and sped away. Her injuries were minimal, but Jamie died on the scene.
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
NBC New York

NJ Woman Brushed Teeth Before Calling 911 to Report Husband Was Shot in Head

A 73-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her husband in the head in their home, killing him, then claiming it was an accident, prosecutors said. And authorities are now disclosing a cold-blooded twist -- it appears she searched for info on whether gunshot wounds to the head hurt, and then freshened up in the bathroom before calling 911.
Wbaltv.com

Man gets maximum sentence after driving over woman, killing her

A man who pleaded guilty in September to running over a woman and killing her received the maximum sentence, Anne Arundel County prosecutors announced Friday. David Bogdanowicz, 53, of Annapolis, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for first-degree assault on Anne Arundel County police Detective Kenneth Edmonds, one count of manslaughter in the death of his passenger, Jennifer Patterson, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
aroundosceola.com

Sheriff: BVL woman killed mother, thought she was someone else

In what Sheriff Marcos Lopez called a “tragic murder, a case of domestic violence where a daughter killed her mother,” he revealed the details of a homicide in Buenaventura Lakes Saturday. Natalie Marie Gonzalez, 32, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the incident on Windy...
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
