Applications for rent assistance from the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program will remain open until Friday, Dec.31 at 5 p.m. Residents that have received the third round of ERA funding will not qualify. Submitted applications prior to the the deadline will be reviewed and processed. Any applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered. However, details for the next round of funding will be revealed in early 2022.

HOUSE RENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO