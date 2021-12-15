ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More heat with a few showers will end the week

By Cindy Preszler
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
FORECAST:

Our weather pattern is not going to change much until early next week with an easterly wind continuing to bring low level moisture into SWFL. Along with daytime heating, expect spot showers to pop up each afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. This will put us in record territory into the weekend.

Rain chances should be a bit higher Saturday through Tuesday with increased moisture. The next front is forecast to move through on Tuesday. Temps will be slightly cooler behind it leading into Christmas.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

