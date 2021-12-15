All 11 Dash Mini Appliances, Ranked

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The holidays are here, which means consumers across the country are already stocking up on favorite products to give as gifts. If you're still shopping for loved ones, consider starting with essentials for the kitchen. A handy set of pots, pans, Dutch ovens, and more all make fabulous holiday presents for the home chef in your life. Right now, Macy's is hosting a savings event that makes scooping up these products more affordable than ever. And if you're done shopping for presents? Well, there's no rule that says you can't give yourself a great gift this holiday season! The All-Clad Stainless Steel Seven-Piece Cookware Set ($499.99, originally $839.99, macys.com) includes a two-quart covered saucepan, three-quart covered sauté pan, a six-quart covered stockpot, and matching lids, all with a major markdown. Consider top cookware from our founder, too, like the Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Two-Quart Round Covered Dutch Oven ($42.49, originally $99.99, macys.com). This is perfect for everything from soups and stews to casseroles and cobblers.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO