Mount Hope, WV

Mount Hope Christmas Parade, tree lighting slated for Saturday

By Gailyn Markham
 3 days ago
MOUNT HOPE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Mount Hope Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, December 18 at 5 p.m.

According to event organizers, trophies will be awarded to the best float and best side by side.

Santa will be at the Memorabilia Room at the old gym in the middle of town following the parade and guests can sip on hot cocoa, while enjoying delicious cookies and enjoying a performance by a special singer.

The city will also host its annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

