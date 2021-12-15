Troopers To Crack Down On Impaired Driving This Holiday Season

Question: I called in a driving complaint of a possible drunk driver and received a call back and was told the driver was tired. Can the driver be cited for this?. Answer: Yes, the drowsy driver could be cited for inattentive driving and additional serious charges could be incurred if the drowsy driver causes a crash. A Drowsy Driver is an unsafe driver. Lack of sleep negatively impacts performance. It slows reaction time, impairs judgment, situational awareness and increases lapses in attention and risk taking. According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, people who sleep 6 to 7 hours a night are twice as likely to be involved in a crash as those sleeping 8 hours or more. People sleeping less than 5 hours increase their risk four to five times.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO