Public Safety

Troopers To Crack Down On Impaired Driving This Holiday Season

By Erika Lee
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be cracking down on impaired driving during the holidays. They'll have extra troopers on the road through the beginning of the year to look for drunk drivers. While there were less people on the road due to the pandemic in 2020, OHP said they...

