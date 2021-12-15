Take a Look at the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High

Following up the releases of the Air Jordan 14 Low “Terracotta” and Air Jordan 35 “Warrior Jade,” we now have a closer look at the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low. The upcoming take on the Jordan Brand‘s AJ5 Low model features a sleek black base familiarly accented by red sockliners and lacing. Accompanying details include 3M reflective tongues, glow-in-the-dark netting, jade lace loops and matching lace locks. While branding is explored through Jumpman motifs at the tongue, CLOT logos at the rear, “23” in Chinese script at the heel and printed insoles. Rounding up the design of the shoe are black Air-assisted midsoles with speckled shark teeth details paired with jade tone translucent rubber outsoles.
