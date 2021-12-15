ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a Look at the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has followed up on her previous Nike collaborations with yet another new shoe. Expected sometime next year, the singer has tinkered with the Air Force 1 High ‘07 to create her own version of...

Hypebae

Jordan Brand Drops an Acclimate in Chocolatey Hues

Just in time for the cold and rainy season, Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate in a new “Light Chocolate” palette. The hiking-inspired colorway follows the silhouette’s “Triple Black” debut and comes dipped in a mixture of “Brown Basalt,” “Light Chocolate,” “Oatmeal” and black hues. The Acclimate...
Jordan 6-17-23 Set To Drop In Classic Red & White Offering: Photos

Jumpman has always been interested in hybrid sneakers over the last few years, although, it has been a while since a truly unique one came down the pipeline. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to change that as they have unleashed a new model called the Jordan 6-17-23. This shoe is a mix between the Jordan 6 and the Jordan 17. For those who aren't catching on, the 23 is what you get when you add 6 and 17 together. It also just so happens to make up Michael Jordan's infamous number.
Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
Billie Eilish
Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Air Sprung"

Following the initial reveal of the Nike “Air Sprung” by way of a Air Max 95 silhouette earlier this year, Nike now introduces an Air Max 97 to the collection, giving the classic silhouette a light-hearted contemporary rework. The upcoming Move to Zero pairs are found in sand and sail...
Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Release

Releasing this Holiday season the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder” has a lot of hype to live up to. Taking on such a nickname, for obvious reasons, there is a lot of anticipation for the upcoming release. Looking to walk in the same footsteps as its predecessor the “Thunder” Air Jordan 4, the color blocking is in true form.
Nike Air Max Plus Launching in Black and Royal Blue

We will continue to see multiple color options of the Air Max Plus during late 2021 and early 2022. For our latest look, the pair comes highlighted in Black and Royal Blue. As you can see, this Nike Air Max Plus utilizes Black mesh across the base while Grey leather lands on the mudguard, heel, and plastic toe cap. Next, Royal Blue adorns the gradient cage, and 3M reflective runs down the tongue. Other details include a White midsole and a Light Blue rubber outsole.
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
Nike Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s. I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.
Nike Releases a Sneaker-Boot Inspired by Northern Lights

Nike continues to expand its winter-ready offering, reimagining popular silhouettes as sneaker-boot hybrids. Following a “Light Bone” colorway, the Air Force 1 High Utility returns in icy blue and gray hues. Inspired by the Northern Lights, the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 “Deep Freeze” features a leather and...
Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” Expected To Release Spring 2022

Historically overshadowed by other options in #23’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 9 is set to fight for the spotlight in 2022, as it’s expected to arrive in a handful of retro colorways. Among the rumored releases is a “Black/University Red/Particle Grey/White” option. Although early-images...
The Best Air Jordans of 2021

Nostalgia once again dominates this year’s list of top Air Jordans, but the generational shift that appeared to be emerging on our mid-year list has solidified as the year closes. We are now undoubtedly in an era where non-original colorways like the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11 and “Lightning” Air Jordan 4 have been in the pantheon of sneaker culture long enough to come back and be cherished as if they were worn by Michael Jordan in his prime.
Eminem Gives Big Sean His Ultra-Rare Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 Collab That Resells For Over $14K

Big Sean just acquired one of the most coveted Air Jordan collabs in existence with the help of Eminem. The rapper shared his acquisition of the Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 collab on Instagram this week, which confirmed that the pair was personally given to him by fellow Detroit-based rapper Eminem. In addition to sharing photos of him wearing the collab, Big Sean posted a photo of a note that read “Sean!! Hope U Like!! -Marshall.” The Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 features a predominantly black-based color scheme on the canvas upper that’s coupled with gray accents on...
Billie Eilish Rocks Her New Look on the Red Carpet!

Billie Eilish wears a maroon red outfit while while the carpet at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday (December 4) at City Market Social House in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old Grammy-winning singer showed off her newly-dyed black hair for the first time in public after debuting the look on social media the other day.
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Cardinal Red"

As we move closer towards 2022, we are getting a better idea of what Jordan Brand has prepared for the new year. Expecting to release during the early months of 2022, we now have a first look at the Air Jordan 3 “Cardinal Red.”. Centered around a mix of...
Take a Closer Look at the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low

Following up the releases of the Air Jordan 14 Low “Terracotta” and Air Jordan 35 “Warrior Jade,” we now have a closer look at the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low. The upcoming take on the Jordan Brand‘s AJ5 Low model features a sleek black base familiarly accented by red sockliners and lacing. Accompanying details include 3M reflective tongues, glow-in-the-dark netting, jade lace loops and matching lace locks. While branding is explored through Jumpman motifs at the tongue, CLOT logos at the rear, “23” in Chinese script at the heel and printed insoles. Rounding up the design of the shoe are black Air-assisted midsoles with speckled shark teeth details paired with jade tone translucent rubber outsoles.
