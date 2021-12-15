Asmodee Will Be Sold to THQ Nordic Owners for 2.75 Billion Euros

The "End of Year Deals" PlayStation Store sale is currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, plus an appreciable number of PS5 games. Christmas is right around the corner, which means time is running out to secure the various PlayStation deals that are available at this time of the year only. This includes deals on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions, plus plenty of PS4 and PS5 game deals, both at retail and via the PlayStation Store. Today, we have highlighted some of the latter deals. Courtesy of the aforementioned sale, there are four different PS4 games that are currently $0.99 are cheaper, including one pretty popular PS4 release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO