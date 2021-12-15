ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asmodee Will Be Sold to THQ Nordic Owners for 2.75 Billion Euros

By Christian Hoffer
Asmodee, the world's second largest board game publisher, will be sold to the Embracer Group, a video game holding company known for its ownership of THQ Nordic and other game studios. https://embracer.com/release/embracer-group-intends-to-make-a-strategic-acquisition-of-leading-board-gaming-group-asmodee-that-would-form-the-ninth-operating-group/that it intended to purchase Asmodee from current owner PAI Partners for €2.75 billion, which converts to over $3 billion...

