Asmodee Will Be Sold to THQ Nordic Owners for 2.75 Billion Euros
Asmodee, the world's second largest board game publisher, will be sold to the Embracer Group, a video game holding company known for its ownership of THQ Nordic and other game studios. https://embracer.com/release/embracer-group-intends-to-make-a-strategic-acquisition-of-leading-board-gaming-group-asmodee-that-would-form-the-ninth-operating-group/that it intended to purchase Asmodee from current owner PAI Partners for €2.75 billion, which converts to over $3 billion...comicbook.com
