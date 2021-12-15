BridgeValley Community and Technical College Announces New President

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Board of Governors of BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) is pleased to announce that it has selected Dr. Casey K. Sacks to serve as its President. Sacks has served as Acting President of BVCTC since June 25, 2021, during the college’s search for a new president and had recently filled the role of Interim Vice Chancellor for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.

“The Board is thrilled with the appointment of Dr. Sacks as President of BridgeValley,’ said Board Chair, Ashley Deem. “She has displayed a strong and long-term commitment to the institution and has done an excellent job in her role as interim president over the last six months. We are already able to see the positive impact of her results-driven approach and are eager to see what we accomplish together over the next several years.”

Sacks began her career as a psychologist in geriatrics before moving to a career in higher education. She has served more than twelve years in leadership roles in higher education, many of which were within the West Virginia Community and Technical College System (WVCTCS), including two stints as its Vice-Chancellor. She also proudly held the role of Assistant Provost for the Colorado Community College System and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Colleges at the United States Department of Education.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to serve the students here in West Virginia,” Sacks said. “This is a terrific college and I am proud to be a part of it.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University; a master’s degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a doctorate from Bowling Green State University. She holds a doctor of philosophy in higher education administration.