Alaska State medical board won’t punish doctors using Ivermectin to treat Covid

After having received as many as 150 letters from medical professionals who wanted a small minority of Alaska doctors to be punished for using medications such as Ivermectin to treat Covid, the Alaska State Medical Board is taking a pass. In a statement, it noted that its decisions much be based on state law, not on board member preference or public opinion.

The issue raised by the doctors has caused mistrust with some members of the public, who also wrote to the medical board by the hundreds to defend the doctors. Dr. Ilona Farr is one of a tiny minority of Alaska doctors who is using a protocol involving Ivermectin, as well as nutraceuticals and vitamins, to keep people out of the hospital. She is one of the more well-known, having been a part of a conference on early treatment protocols for Covid that brought in internationally known doctors, such as Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist whose work has focused on mRNA technology, pharmaceuticals, and drug repurposing research.

The board’s statement said, “The Alaska State Medical Board received many letters and verbal testimony concerning ‘misinformation’ in the treatment of COVID-19. There was a request that the board make a statement against the use of off-label therapeutics prescribed in the treatment of COVID-19. In addition, there was a call to sanction the licenses of those who do not support this practice, as well those who have spoken out against them. In response, the Alaska State Medical Board held a special meeting on December 9, 2021 and adopted the following statement:

“The Alaska State Medical Board recognizes that there are many issues surrounding the care and treatment of Covid-19 patients. However, as the body that must review and adjudicate matters as they present to us, we recognize and maintain as a foundational ideal to remain impartial in our evaluations to the bestof our ability. The process of investigation, adjudication, and discipline is not arbitrary; it is subject to facts and evidence presented through a thorough vetting process.

“The Board reiterates to the public that its role pertains to the scope of practice of medicine as set forth in AS 08.064 and related regulations. While we welcome and encourage input on regulatory matters, any decision to sanction the license of a medical professional is based on state law, not board member preference or public opinion.

“Disciplinary decisions of the Board are publicly available on our web site, and they may be appealed by the affected licensee through the process set forth in the Alaska Administrative Procedures Act,” the medical board wrote.