DPS Identifies Man Killed in Head on Crash Near Wall

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Public Safety released a report on Wednesday identifying the man killed in yesterday's head on crash outside of Wall.

As previously reported, on Dec. 14, troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to U.S. 87, 7 miles east of Wall, for the report of a major crash. When troopers arrived they discovered a Ford F-550 with a trailer had crashed head on with a Chevy 3500 Van. For the original report see: Watch: Driver Killed in Horrific Head-On Crash Near Wall

Here are photos from the scene:

DPS officials have confirmed the man in the van was 55-year-old Bradley Lindsey of Robert Lee. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace J.P. McGuire. The report confirmed that Lindsey was wearing a seatbelt.

The preliminary investigation shows the truck and towed trailer were traveling northbound on US 87 crossing a bridge and the van was traveling southbound on US 87. For an unknown reason, the truck left the main traveled portion of the highway and its front left wheel rubbed against the concrete barrier.