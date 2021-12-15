Police Arrest 3 Chester County Middle School Students On Social Media Threat Charges

Three middle students in Chester County arrested last week are facing social media threat charges, authorities said.

Police launched an investigation during the week of Dec. 6 after learning of multiple threats against Peirce Middle School in West Chester, some of which were posted on social media, West Goshen police said in a Dec. 15 release.

Investigators later determined that the threats were not credible. They did not specify if the threats were gun-related.

Police were able to arrest three juveniles in three separate incidents with help from the West Chester Area School District.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they are not ruling out the possibility of additional arrests.

