Cleveland, OH

It’s Always Happy Hour For Union Workers At Lopresti Union Club In Cleveland

By Nikki Rhoades
Only In Ohio
 3 days ago

There’s just something charming about neighborhood bars where everyone knows your name. Nowadays, attractions like this are growing few and far between, unfortunately. However, there are still a few charming old-school bars and eateries in Cleveland where a neighborhood feel is elevated. One such destination is Lopresti’s, which many locals are already familiar with. Lopresti Union Club in Cleveland has classic meals, a neighborhood ambiance, and a friendly staff that makes each visit fun. Check it out:

From the outside, Lopresti Union Club Bar & Restaurant looks like any other neighborhood bar and grille.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PKDK_0dNkxuuY00
Google Maps
A former house with a buzz of energy? Yep, that's a Cleveland bar or restaurant. This one, however, has something special going for it...

Inside, there's an emphasis upon celebrating hard workers and letting them kick back and relax. In fact, it's always happy hour for Union Workers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AToJh_0dNkxuuY00
Liz b/Google Images
The name should give it away, but this bar is designed as a haven for Union Workers. Here, special deals make each visit budget-friendly, and a neighborhood vibe makes its atmosphere almost irresistible.

They specialize in traditional pub grub, like fries, mozz sticks, wings, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlicN_0dNkxuuY00
Daniel Lesko/Google Images
There's just something about bar food, isn't there? Warm, decadent, and indulgent, this food is a real pick-me-up no matter the time of year.

And, of course, there's plenty on tap to wash down a good meal... but the bartenders really know how to make a mean mixed drink!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBmzx_0dNkxuuY00
Tobias Moore/Google Images
The cups add an extra ounce of neighborhood vibes! You'll love seeing the variety they use here, especially when you're sipping something delicious out of one.

Want to get messy with some comfort food at home? No worries at all! DoorDash has you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1hwV_0dNkxuuY00
jrock 1975/Google Images
There's nothing like chili and a LoPresti Union Burger on a cold day! Fish fry, flatbread pizza, and rib dinners are also fan favorites.

If you find yourself downtown, it's worth swinging by in person. There's just something so special about local businesses that give back to their patrons!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0Rft_0dNkxuuY00
Google Maps
This little local business is easy to access no matter where you're coming from on the east side. Located right on St. Clair, it has its own parking lot that's easy to get in and out of.

And, of course, the food makes every visit worthwhile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139P31_0dNkxuuY00
rachelle meade/Google Images
Try the mozzarella sticks and jalapeno poppers for out-of-this-world flavor! There's also an incredible selection of homestyle breakfast options at this beloved neighborhood bar.

You'll feel right at home at Lopresti Union Club Bar & Restaurant!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPjIO_0dNkxuuY00
Liz b/Google Images
Connect with them on Facebook and visit them at 2549 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114.

There’s much to love about Lopresti Union Club in Cleveland! Have you visited? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

Love a neighborhood vibe? Check out Cleveland’s own Hoopples for more old-school fun and libations.

The post It’s Always Happy Hour For Union Workers At Lopresti Union Club In Cleveland appeared first on Only In Your State .

