It’s Always Happy Hour For Union Workers At Lopresti Union Club In Cleveland

There’s just something charming about neighborhood bars where everyone knows your name. Nowadays, attractions like this are growing few and far between, unfortunately. However, there are still a few charming old-school bars and eateries in Cleveland where a neighborhood feel is elevated. One such destination is Lopresti’s, which many locals are already familiar with. Lopresti Union Club in Cleveland has classic meals, a neighborhood ambiance, and a friendly staff that makes each visit fun. Check it out:

From the outside, Lopresti Union Club Bar & Restaurant looks like any other neighborhood bar and grille.

Inside, there's an emphasis upon celebrating hard workers and letting them kick back and relax. In fact, it's always happy hour for Union Workers!

They specialize in traditional pub grub, like fries, mozz sticks, wings, and more.

And, of course, there's plenty on tap to wash down a good meal... but the bartenders really know how to make a mean mixed drink!

Want to get messy with some comfort food at home? No worries at all! DoorDash has you covered.

If you find yourself downtown, it's worth swinging by in person. There's just something so special about local businesses that give back to their patrons!

And, of course, the food makes every visit worthwhile.

You'll feel right at home at Lopresti Union Club Bar & Restaurant!

There’s much to love about Lopresti Union Club in Cleveland! Have you visited? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

