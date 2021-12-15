The staggering amount student loan debt has grown in NC and SC since 2003

The pursuit of higher education has been an integral step in achieving the American Dream since James Truslow Adams coined the phrase in 1931. He defined the American Dream as the hope for “a better, richer and happier life for all our citizens of every rank.” Collectively, though, people in the United States have racked up $1.7 trillion in debt on this step alone.

Data tells us that, for some, a college degree is one means to this end. Over the course of a lifetime in the same career, a worker with a bachelor’s degree can earn roughly $1 million more than a worker with a high school diploma as their highest educational attainment. That earnings gap grows significantly with every advanced degree, but that long-term financial gain comes with a price tag that could take close to a lifetime to pay off.

America’s current student debt crisis is inextricably linked to legislation, social norms, and macroeconomic trends of the last half-century. Still, 43 million people in the U.S. have made the trade-off between carrying tens of thousands of dollars in federal student loans for higher earning potential down the road.

Decades of tax cuts to state funding for higher education have resulted in tuition hikes at both public and private institutions. Since 2000, the average cost of college per student has tripled to $35,720 per year. These exorbitant costs have outpaced currency inflation, leading to increasing debt loads and stagnant wages when it comes time for repayment.

Cautionary tales of graduates being saddled with six-figure debt sums are often used to contextualize the near-incomprehensible $1.7 trillion figure. For some, like lawyers, doctors, dentists, and veterinarians, those stories—and sums—are accurate. For the person pursuing an undergraduate degree, however, their total is notably less—$29,000, on average.

But the burden of repayment is borne differently from borrower to borrower. For example, Black graduates are five times more likely to default on loan repayment compared to their white peers due to lower median earnings. And their total debt is likely to be higher—an average of $52,000 for a bachelor’s degree. Women are forced to finance advanced degrees just to close the gender pay gap, ultimately earning—even with a master’s degree—what a man in the same role would earn with a bachelor’s degree. For roughly 20% of borrowers, financing their pursuit of higher education is not a step toward the American Dream, but a roadblock. While various proposals for loan forgiveness have been floated, like canceling $10,000 for every borrower, or deciding forgiveness-based income thresholds, none have been instituted to date.

On a larger scale, student loan debt can also vary significantly from state to state. StudySoup analyzed household debt statistics from the Federal Reserve of New York to understand how the average amount of student debt has grown across all 50 states.

States are ranked by percent change in student debt per capita between the fourth quarter of 2003 and the fourth quarter of 2020, the most recent period available. The Federal Reserve calculates historical student debt per capita, meaning the state statistics are calculated based on total population rather than number of borrowers. Additional data for 2020 on average debt per borrower is also included.

50. North Dakota

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,590 (149.5% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,840

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 96,500 ($27,100 average debt per borrower)

49. South Dakota

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,260 (197.2% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,770

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 130,500 ($28,600 average debt per borrower)

48. Vermont

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,190 (211.1% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,990

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 92,400 ($34,700 average debt per borrower)

47. Iowa

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,290 (252.7% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,500

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 459,800 ($29,600 average debt per borrower)

46. Nebraska

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,270 (268.5% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,430

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 264,200 ($31,300 average debt per borrower)

45. Montana

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,720 (271.7% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,270

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 132,300 ($32,100 average debt per borrower)

44. Idaho

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,890 (294.4% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,240

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 219,900 ($33,500 average debt per borrower)

43. Rhode Island

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,500 (298.6% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,380

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 156,100 ($32,700 average debt per borrower)

42. Wisconsin

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,020 (325.4% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,180

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 786,600 ($30,700 average debt per borrower)

41. New York

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,160 (333.8% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,420

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 2,613,400 ($37,500 average debt per borrower)

40. New Hampshire

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,960 (338.2% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,360

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 226,000 ($33,700 average debt per borrower)

39. Minnesota

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,300 (340.6% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,430

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 888,700 ($32,200 average debt per borrower)

38. Massachusetts

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,190 (342.1% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,400

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,040,400 ($34,400 average debt per borrower)

37. Washington

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,410 (350.0% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $980

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 833,000 ($35,400 average debt per borrower)

36. Colorado

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,310 (357.2% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,380

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 808,900 ($36,300 average debt per borrower)

35. West Virginia

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,400 (363.2% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $950

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 218,000 ($32,100 average debt per borrower)

34. Maine

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,540 (365.5% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,190

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 205,400 ($32,700 average debt per borrower)

33. California

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,640 (378.4% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $970

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 3,987,700 ($37,100 average debt per borrower)

32. Kansas

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,590 (390.4% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,140

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 391,000 ($32,800 average debt per borrower)

31. New Mexico

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,150 (400.0% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $830

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 217,100 ($34,000 average debt per borrower)

30. Arizona

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,410 (400.9% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,080

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 856,700 ($36,100 average debt per borrower)

29. Hawaii

Student debt per capita, 2020: $3,700 (406.8% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $730

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 127,300 ($34,800 average debt per borrower)

28. Pennsylvania

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,520 (413.4% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,270

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 2,069,500 ($34,900 average debt per borrower)

27. Missouri

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,480 (417.0% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,060

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 832,200 ($35,100 average debt per borrower)

26. Illinois

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,050 (426.1% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,150

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,709,100 ($37,300 average debt per borrower)

25. Wyoming

Student debt per capita, 2020: $3,540 (428.4% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $670

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 54,600 ($30,100 average debt per borrower)

24. Ohio

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,400 (428.9% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,210

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,828,100 ($34,500 average debt per borrower)

23. Michigan

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,030 (438.4% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,120

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,434,200 ($35,900 average debt per borrower)

22. Oregon

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,890 (440.4% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,090

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 555,300 ($37,200 average debt per borrower)

21. Utah

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,270 (447.4% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $780

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 318,400 ($32,400 average debt per borrower)

20. Maryland

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,910 (452.8% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,250

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 871,500 ($42,600 average debt per borrower)

19. Virginia

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,190 (457.7% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,110

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,159,300 ($38,200 average debt per borrower)

18. Oklahoma

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,630 (457.8% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $830

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 462,700 ($31,800 average debt per borrower)

17. Indiana

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,310 (458.9% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $950

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 935,700 ($32,300 average debt per borrower)

16. Texas

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,160 (467.0% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $910

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 3,614,000 ($32,800 average debt per borrower)

15. Louisiana

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,780 (483.8% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $990

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 626,300 ($34,900 average debt per borrower)

14. Alaska

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,030 (492.6% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $680

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 71,200 ($33,500 average debt per borrower)

13. Alabama

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,280 (500.0% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $880

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 601,500 ($37,100 average debt per borrower)

12. New Jersey

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,320 (501.9% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,050

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,345,400 ($36,500 average debt per borrower)

11. Florida

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,140 (511.9% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $840

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 2,593,800 ($38,300 average debt per borrower)

10. Nevada

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,490 (515.1% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $730

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 334,300 ($35,000 average debt per borrower)

9. Connecticut

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,270 (520.8% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,010

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 540,900 ($35,700 average debt per borrower)

8. Kentucky

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,170 (522.9% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $830

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 579,600 ($32,900 average debt per borrower)

7. Delaware

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,380 (544.4% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $990

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 133,500 ($36,800 average debt per borrower)

6. Tennessee

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,210 (551.3% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $800

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 851,100 ($35,500 average debt per borrower)

5. Arkansas

Student debt per capita, 2020: $4,650 (554.9% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $710

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 366,600 ($32,300 average debt per borrower)

4. Georgia

Student debt per capita, 2020: $7,610 (585.6% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $1,110

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,599,800 ($41,200 average debt per borrower)

3. North Carolina

Student debt per capita, 2020: $5,550 (611.5% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $780

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 1,333,600 ($36,400 average debt per borrower)

2. Mississippi

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,060 (648.1% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $810

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 414,700 ($36,900 average debt per borrower)

1. South Carolina

Student debt per capita, 2020: $6,070 (754.9% increase since 2003)

Student debt per capita, 2003: $710

Total number of borrowers, 2020: 736,400 ($36,800 average debt per borrower)

