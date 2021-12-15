ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These recipes are definite reminders of why we call North Carolina home

By Stacker.com
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KgoH_0dNkxfut00

GREENVILLE, N.C. ( Stacker.com ) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules , a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot.

In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association .

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which is how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by the state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from North Carolina.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill level—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leaves something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmnBp_0dNkxfut00

1 / 29Allrecipes

Hatteras Style Clam Chowder

– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYint_0dNkxfut00

2 / 29Allrecipes

Uncle Mike’s Vinegar Pepper Sauce

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Additional: 10 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 3 cups
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKcQi_0dNkxfut00

3 / 29Allrecipes

Western North Carolina Vinegar Barbeque Sauce

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 35 minutes
– Additional: 2 days
– Total: 2 days
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 1 quart
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQ5ra_0dNkxfut00

4 / 29Allrecipes

Vinegar Based BBQ Sauce

– Prep: 5 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 5 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 1 1/4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbLcO_0dNkxfut00

5 / 29Allrecipes

Big Smokey Burgers

– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWo6t_0dNkxfut00

6 / 29Allrecipes

Eastern North Carolina BBQ Sauce

– Servings: 32
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSHkv_0dNkxfut00

7 / 29Allrecipes

Red BBQ Slaw

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swZvj_0dNkxfut00

8 / 29Allrecipes

Fish Stew

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONKMe_0dNkxfut00

9 / 29Allrecipes

North Carolina BBQ Sauce

– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 64
– Yield: 1 gallon
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9ZYQ_0dNkxfut00

10 / 29Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 12 hrs
– Total: 12 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izjTA_0dNkxfut00

11 / 29Allrecipes

Easy Slow Cooker BBQ

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 hrs 30 minutes
– Total: 10 hrs 40 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUzCn_0dNkxfut00

12 / 29Allrecipes

Carolina BBQ

– Prep: 4 hrs 40 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 5 hrs
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjusM_0dNkxfut00

13 / 29Allrecipes

Carolina Mustard Sauce #1

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Additional: 1 day
– Total: 1 day
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 2 quarts
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7DJ9_0dNkxfut00

14 / 29Allrecipes

ECU Tailgate Wings

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Additional: 1 day
– Total: 1 day
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcOss_0dNkxfut00

15 / 29Allrecipes

Jbird’s Authentic Sweet Vinegar BBQ Sauce

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 1 quart
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYWRF_0dNkxfut00

16 / 29Allrecipes

Carolina BBQ Pork Sauce

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2WgH_0dNkxfut00

17 / 29Allrecipes

Portobello Stacks

– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMcvA_0dNkxfut00

18 / 29Allrecipes

Granny’s Vinegar Chicken

– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 9 hrs 20 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 chicken thighs
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyqRP_0dNkxfut00

19 / 29Allrecipes

Cucumber Ketchup

– Prep: 25 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 25 minutes
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkS7K_0dNkxfut00

20 / 29Allrecipes

North Carolina Pulled Pork

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 9 hrs
– Total: 9 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNdry_0dNkxfut00

21 / 29Allrecipes

Easy North Carolina Barbeque

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 9 hrs
– Total: 9 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pc4ri_0dNkxfut00

22 / 29Allrecipes

Eastern North Carolina Barbeque Sauce

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Additional: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 64
– Yield: 2 quarts
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hegob_0dNkxfut00

23 / 29Allrecipes

Cheese Stuffed Mushroom Appetizer

– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQyL1_0dNkxfut00

24 / 29Allrecipes

Fancy Pimento Cheese

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 quart
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F953e_0dNkxfut00

25 / 29Allrecipes

Bubba’s Barbequed Skirt Steak

– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 45 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNDpn_0dNkxfut00

26 / 29Allrecipes

Killed Lettuce and Onion

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 20 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tR35H_0dNkxfut00

27 / 29Allrecipes

Carolina BBQ Sauce

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 40 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 5 cups
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UluPf_0dNkxfut00

28 / 29Allrecipes

Mama Gunn’s Pound Cake

– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 2 hrs 45 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 9-inch tube cake
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP4Sf_0dNkxfut00

29 / 29Allrecipes

Lima Bean Hummus

– Prep: 10 minutes
– Total: 10 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 13
Read more about the recipe here

