Tom Green County Inmates Successfully Complete IN2Work Program

SAN ANGELO, TX –– On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced four inmates have completed the IN2Work program at the Tom Green County Detention Center after choosing to make a positive change in their lives.

"The IN2WORK program empowers individuals impacted by the justice system and instills a sense of accountability to students, so they are equipped with the skills to be successful in their communities," said the TGCSO in a statement. "The purpose of IN2WORK is to teach students how to function in a workplace setting and work as a team, which leads to an increase in public safety and a decrease in future victimization."

Working under the direction and guidance of Aramark staff Jessica Everidge and Tom Green County Corporal Guiliano, inmates Gilbert Rodriguez, Alexander Lucero, Dustin Quintana, and Gabriel Lopez have successfully obtained their Kitchen Basics and Food Service Management certificates and ServSafe Certification.

Students accepted into the program will receive a certification from The National Restaurant Association. Once released, Aramark offers IN2WORK graduates an opportunity to apply for a scholarship to continue their education and jumpstart their careers through exclusive access to the company's virtual job coach.

"On behalf of the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, we would like to congratulate these individuals on taking the first step towards a successful future. Their hard work and dedication will provide them opportunities upon their release and will set an example for others. The Tom Green County Detention Center hopes to continue this program and have many more successful graduates."