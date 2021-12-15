Free grocery box giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For months, labor shortages have been a popular topic and not just here in Northern Alabama, but across the entire nation. "This is not a problem that's unique to Huntsville, this is something we hear about on the national news," said Huntsville/Madison County Chamber Vice President of Marketing and Communications Claire Aiello. "People have reevaluated things since the pandemic started and they, you know, they have a number of reasons that they haven't come back to the workplace childcare is a big one. That's one that had- that affects people from being able to go to work if they can't find adequate childcare or childcare they can afford. So that's one factor."

