Huntsville, AL

Free grocery box giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 18

 2 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family?. Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will hold a free food box giveaway on Saturday, December 18, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m....

