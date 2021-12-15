Caring for Kentucky: Local business collects donations for tornado victims

Top Notch Buildings has joined with Cotton State Barns of North Alabama to help those in Mayfield, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas by Saturday's deadly tornadoes. Donations can be dropped off at the Rocket City Barns/Cotton State Barns of Athens at 26912 Hwy 72 W in Athens by 6 p.m. Thursday.

“After seeing the damage and having gone through a tornado ourselves and knowing how it feels, we just really wanted to do something to help. A lot of those people have nothing,” Courtney Weaver with Top Notch Buildings said. Employees plan on loading several trailers Thursday night and deliver the donations to Kentucky Friday.

Weaver said that they could be open to the idea of future trips depending on the needs of the victims and response of the local community but as of right now, the focus is delivering as much aid as possible this weekend.

Acceptable donations include bottled water, canned food, granola bars, coffee, hot chocolate, paper plates, plasticware, napkins, toilet paper, paper towels, blankets, flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, buddy heaters, hot hands, toys/activities for kids, gift cards, gloves, diapers, wipes, formula, hygiene items and like-new clothes and coats.

Monetary donations are also accepted with 100 percent of donations being used for supplies to assist tornado victims.