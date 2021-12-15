ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Caring for Kentucky: Local business collects donations for tornado victims

By C.P. Bailey christy@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zflUH_0dNkxMLC00

Top Notch Buildings has joined with Cotton State Barns of North Alabama to help those in Mayfield, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas by Saturday's deadly tornadoes. Donations can be dropped off at the Rocket City Barns/Cotton State Barns of Athens at 26912 Hwy 72 W in Athens by 6 p.m. Thursday.

“After seeing the damage and having gone through a tornado ourselves and knowing how it feels, we just really wanted to do something to help. A lot of those people have nothing,” Courtney Weaver with Top Notch Buildings said. Employees plan on loading several trailers Thursday night and deliver the donations to Kentucky Friday.

Weaver said that they could be open to the idea of future trips depending on the needs of the victims and response of the local community but as of right now, the focus is delivering as much aid as possible this weekend.

Acceptable donations include bottled water, canned food, granola bars, coffee, hot chocolate, paper plates, plasticware, napkins, toilet paper, paper towels, blankets, flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, buddy heaters, hot hands, toys/activities for kids, gift cards, gloves, diapers, wipes, formula, hygiene items and like-new clothes and coats.

Monetary donations are also accepted with 100 percent of donations being used for supplies to assist tornado victims.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Mayfield, KY
Society
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
Athens, AL
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Alabama Society
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Canned Food#Toys#Charity#Cotton State Barns#Top Notch Buildings
The Associated Press

Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take provocative action and ignore Moscow’s demand for guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine, a senior diplomat said Saturday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western...
The News Courier

The News Courier

Athens, AL
890
Followers
49
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy