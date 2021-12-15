Delaware County crash claims 1 life, critically injures another

KOAM Image

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The cause of a Delaware County crash is under investigation, but authorities say it claimed one life and seriously injured another.

The crash happened on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, around 8:27 am.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed on OK-43 about .4 miles north of county road 370 northeast of Jay, Oklahoma.

36-year-old Dustin Tygart of Noel, Missouri was driving one vehicle. According to the crash report, the vehicle type is unknown because it was burned. Air Evac took him to Freeman Hospital in Joplin in critical condition.

72-year-old Johnny Houck of Jay, Oklahoma was driving a Chevrolet Pickup. He was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash and the condition of drivers at the time.

