THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/17/21: Here’s a trend that sounds about right during a supply chain-related shortage of hard goods: Adobe reports that sales of gift cards went up 263 percent from November 1st to December 9th versus the month of September. That syncs up nicely with some of the stats the CTA shared last month regarding the popularity of streaming and subscription services for gaming, video, and music as gifts this year. Why bother going to five different stores to find an actual gadget when you can just offer an Apple gift card that your giftee can use for content on the iPhone they already have. Plus, it’s good for the environment!

